Politics

PPP Ethics Committee to Review Chairman's Sexual Bribery Allegations

Written: 2022-07-07 08:09:42Updated: 2022-07-07 11:50:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will consider possible disciplinary action against its chair, Lee Jun-seok, over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.

The committee is set to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and deliberate on whether Lee violated his duty to maintain the standards required of party leaders.

Lee plans to attend the meeting in person to explain his account of the events

Lee has been facing allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessperson in 2013 and sought to destroy related evidence through Kim Cheol-geun, his political affairs chief, by arranging an investment pledge of 700 million won in the businessperson’s firm.

The chairman has denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, the committee will also review possible disciplinary action against Kim in relation to the alleged destruction of evidence.
