Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Meets Ministers from 10 Latin American Countries

Written: 2022-07-07 08:22:55Updated: 2022-07-07 11:54:49

Yoon Meets Ministers from 10 Latin American Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with senior officials from ten Latin American nations on Wednesday and vowed to expand tailored cooperation between South Korea and the region.

According to the presidential office, President Yoon met with ministers and vice ministers from the countries, who are visiting South Korea to attend a forum in the southern port city of Busan.

In the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and 15 Latin American countries.

Yoon added that South Korean companies have taken part in various infrastructure projects in Central and South America, and he hopes for more opportunities for cooperation in the future.

The president also asked for the countries' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Speaking for the group, Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Reina expressed hope that the two sides can bolster their substantive cooperation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >