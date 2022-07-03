Yoon Meets Ministers from 10 Latin American Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with senior officials from ten Latin American nations on Wednesday and vowed to expand tailored cooperation between South Korea and the region.According to the presidential office, President Yoon met with ministers and vice ministers from the countries, who are visiting South Korea to attend a forum in the southern port city of Busan.In the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and 15 Latin American countries.Yoon added that South Korean companies have taken part in various infrastructure projects in Central and South America, and he hopes for more opportunities for cooperation in the future.The president also asked for the countries' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.Speaking for the group, Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Reina expressed hope that the two sides can bolster their substantive cooperation.