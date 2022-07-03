Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Singapore Discuss Cooperation in Energy, Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Singaporean counterpart on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Park had dinner and talked with Singapore's top diplomat Vivian Balakrishnan in the city state.In the meeting, minister Park reportedly called Singapore an important cooperative partner in infrastructure construction projects and a key partner in Seoul's policy related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Park asked that the Singaporean government maintain its interest in South Korean companies and support their participation in future major infrastructure projects in the country.The minister also welcomed Singapore's efforts to introduce small modular reactors and hydrogen energy, calling for further consultations on bilateral cooperation in the sectors in the near future.The two sides agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN nations to maintain a rule-based order.They also exchanged opinions on the Korean Peninsula issues and the Ukraine situation.