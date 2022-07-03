Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Above 10,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported more than ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases for a third day amid growing concerns about a resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 18-thousand-511 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 194 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 18 million-451-thousand.The daily tally dropped by 860 from a day ago, but nearly doubled from a week ago and increased about two-point-five times from two weeks, showing a clear weekly uptick.The number of imported cases decreased by 30 from a day ago, but remained above 100 for the 14th consecutive day.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by five from a day ago to 56, remaining below 100 since June 12.Ten additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-593. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just seven-point-nine percent of ICU beds are currently in use.