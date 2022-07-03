Official: Military Deleted Information on Civil Servant Killed by N. Korean Soldiers in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

The military discovered that a significant amount of information regarding to the case involving a South Korean public official who was killed by North Korean soldiers near the western maritime boundaries in September 2020 was deleted.A senior military official said Wednesday that some 20 pieces of material related to the case were deleted from the Military Information Management System(MIMS) on September 23 and 24, 2020 when speculation began to emerge that the public official named Lee Dae-jun may have attempted to defect to the North.The erased materials reportedly fell under the category of classified information.According to a military source, during the late September period of 2020, there was a clutter of information on MIMS related to Lee’s death.The source said the defense ministry is trying to determine when the data was wiped from the system.MIMS is operated by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and is linked with the National Intelligence Service, U.S. Forces Korea and the military’s command headquarters.