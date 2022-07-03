Menu Content

Power Demand Spikes to 2nd Highest Ever on Wed.

Written: 2022-07-07 10:52:44

The nation's peak electricity demand surpassed that of last summer as stifling heat continues to grip the nation.

According to the Korea Power Exchange, the maximum electricity demand stood at 91-thousand-938 megawatts as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, up 797 megawatts compared to the maximum demand for summer of last year seen at 6 p.m. on July 27.

The figure was the second highest since July 24, 2018 when the nation saw its worst heatwave in history.

The power exchange said demand surged after authorities issued heatwave advisories throughout the nation with afternoon highs in Seoul climbing up to 33-point-three degrees Celsius as hot and humid air continuously made its way over the Korean Peninsula due to Typhoon Aere.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the nation’s power reserves remained at eight-thousand-21 megawatts, with the power reserve rate standing at eight-point-seven percent.
