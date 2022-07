Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are expected to see heavy rain from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, the Seoul metro area, inland and mountainous regions in Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong provinces and the Jeolla provinces will see between 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour accompanied by thunder and strong winds.The Gyeongsang provinces are likely to witness such downpour on Friday.Showers will likely cool the ongoing heat wave but only temporarily and the nation will continue to experience stifling temperatures once the drizzles subside.The weather agency projected that afternoon highs will range between 29 and 34 degrees on Thursday.