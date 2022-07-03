Menu Content

Politics

Top Office Confirms Yoon's Relative Working as Pres. Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office confirmed a KBS report on Wednesday that found a relative of President Yoon Suk Yeol working at the top office as an aide.

In a notice to the press on Thursday, Yoon's office said that although the aide, identified only by his surname Choi, is the president's second cousin from his mother's side, the familial connection was an irrelevant factor in his employment.

Stating that Choi was hired for serving in Yoon's election campaign since the primaries as well as his experience acquired from working at a conglomerate, the office added that maternal second cousins are legally considered too distant to pose a conflict of interest.

The top office, however, denied part of the KBS report that alleged Choi had handled tasks in relation to public engagements conducted by Yoon's wife Kim Keon-hee.

The relative, according to the statement, has carried out a wide range of tasks for the presidential office.
