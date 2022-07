Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 56-thousand-250 different types of living organisms were found in South Korea last year, more than two-thousand of which are indigenous to the country.According to the environment ministry on Thursday, over 57 percent of the known species are classified as animals, with insects accounting for the largest portion. Flora accounted for more than 14 percent of the total, followed by fungi and bacteria at around ten percent and seven percent, respectively.Nearly four percent of all organisms were indigenous species, around half of which were insects.The ministry cited Korea's increased efforts to discover more living species as the reason behind the country’s expanded bio diversity despite worsening climate change.