Main Opposition DP Slams Pres. Yoon's 'Privatization of Top Office'

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, Park Hong-keun, says the party will get to the bottom of President Yoon Suk Yeol's unfair personnel management, which he claims is "eroding state affairs."During a policy meeting on Thursday, Park pointed out that the wife of Lee Won-mo, Yoon's presidential secretary for personnel affairs, has assisted First Lady Kim Keon-hee with her schedule and protocol almost every day, despite lacking an official position at the presidential office.The floor leader slammed the arrangement as part of a “secret network,” saying he will take the issue to the National Assembly's House Steering Committee.He then urged a strict investigation into President Yoon's appointment of a relative as one of his presidential aides. The top office acknowledged that the official is the president's second cousin, but said the familial connection was an irrelevant factor in his employment.Park urged President Yoon to apologize to the people, saying it is very dangerous to privatize presidential authority that is temporarily granted by the people.