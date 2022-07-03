DP to Probe Top Office’s Involvement in Reversal of Conclusion on Death of Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says it will look into the possible involvement of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in the reversal of the official conclusion reached in the case of a South Korean fisheries official killed by the North Korean military.A task force established by the DP held a meeting at the defense ministry with ministry officials on Thursday, in which it said it has confirmed the involvement of the National Security Office in retracting the official statement.Last month, the Korea Coast Guard and the military determined that there was not enough evidence to prove that the South Korean official Lee Dae-jun attempted to defect to the North, overturning the conclusion reached in the initial investigation into his death.Task force members said they will reveal how the reversal was coordinated with the security office and the reason behind the sudden change. They said they will also find out who the first person was to order the closure of the case.Saying that the military commanders are dishonoring the entire military, the task force urged the ministry to show dignity.