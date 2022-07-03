Three S. Korean Startups Added to Global Unicorn Club

Photo : YONHAP News

Three South Korean startups have been added to the global unicorn club tallied by U.S.-based market researcher CB Insights.CB Insights has unveiled its 2022 list of the world's one-thousand-170 private companies with a market cap of over one billion dollars, more commonly called "global unicorns."The unlisted startups are scattered across 15 sectors such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, fintech and education technology.This year, three South Korean firms were newly added to the list. They are interior and lifestyle platform provider Today House, online realtor Zigbang and contents platform Ridi.Today House and Ridi are placed in the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer category while Zigbang is grouped under mobile and telecommunications.The additions have expanded South Korean presence on the unicorn list to 15 companies.According to this market map, the number of global unicorn firms jumped more than 70 percent from 563 in late 2020 to 960 at the end of last year. Still, new additions has somewhat slowed this year amid high inflation and interest rate hikes.