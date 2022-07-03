Passenger Traffic at Incheon Airport to Surge 8-fold During Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

Passenger traffic at Incheon International Airport is expected to see an eight-fold increase during the peak summer vacation season from late July to early August, compared to the same time last year.According to the Incheon International Airport Corporation, based on its projection of air travel demand from July 22 to August 10, the total number of airport passengers will likely rise by 791 percent on-year to one-point-seven million.This breaks down to about 85-thousand users per day. The daily tally will likely peak on August 7, which is a Sunday, with over 98-thousand travelers hitting South Korea's main airport.During this period, the number of flights will likely increase by nearly 600 percent from last year to over eight-thousand, to a daily average of 404 flights.Airport officials will set up a special headquarters to deal with overcrowding and restore airport operations to 60 to 70 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.Self check-ins and baggage drop services which were suspended during the pandemic will also gradually resume.The company expects some 24 million passengers will pass through the airport this year, representing 35 percent of the pre-pandemic level of 2019.