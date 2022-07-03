Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, China to Hold Talks in Bali

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will hold a one-on-one with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Foreign Minister's Meeting taking place in Bali, Indonesia, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.All eyes are on China's stance after South Korea, under the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration, took part in the recent NATO summit and is increasingly aligning policies with the West, stressing diplomacy centered on shared values.Speaking to reporters after arriving in Bali earlier Thursday, Park said that during talks with Wang, he will propose that the two sides develop mature and healthy relations based on mutual respect and cooperation.When reporters pointed out that China may raise issue with Seoul's attendance at the NATO gathering and its participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Park said he will hold candid discussions on various issues.He is also expected to urge Beijing's role in dissuading North Korea from continuing its povacative actions, amid speculations that the regime has completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test.