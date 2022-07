Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government belatedly revealed that Japan had protested a footage of a South Korean fighter jet flying over the Dokdo islets shown during President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony in May.Seoul's foreign ministry issued a statement Thursday calling Tokyo's protest unwarranted and reiterated that Dokdo belongs to Korea historically, geographically and under international law.It said that Japan's unjust claims on Korea's territorial sovereignty are unacceptable.The ministry stressed it will sternly respond to any provocations by Japan related to Dokdo.Japan reportedly filed a protest through diplomatic channels including its embassy in Seoul in response to the video shown during President Yoon's inauguration ceremony.