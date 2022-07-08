PPP Ethics Committee Decides 6-Month Suspension of Chair's Party Membership

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has suspended the party membership of its chair, Lee Jun-seok, for six months over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.The committee chief, Lee Yang-hee, announced the decision early on Friday after the committee's marathon deliberation that lasted for nearly eight hours from 7 p.m. Thursday at the National Assembly.The committee decided on the heavy punishment after listening to the PPP chair's explanation of the alleged offenses.Lee has been facing allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessperson in 2013 and he sought to destroy related evidence through Kim Cheol-geun, his political affairs chief, by arranging an investment pledge of 700 million won in the person’s firm.The ethics committee chief said it is hard to believe Lee's explanation that he was not aware of the alleged destruction of evidence.Suspension of party membership is the second-lowest punishment in the PPP's four-tier disciplinary system but considered a heavy penalty for the party chair.Meanwhile, the committee also decided to suspend the party membership of Kim for the next two years.