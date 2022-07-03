Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks in Indonesia on Thursday and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties.Foreign minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi sat down for talks in Bali on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.In the first in-person talks between the two that lasted for 50 minutes, the ministers positively assessed the active exchanges and communication at various levels between Seoul and Beijing since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The top diplomats then discussed substantive measures for cooperation to develop bilateral ties.In particular, Park and Wang agreed to communicate regularly through in-person meetings and other methods and to actively operate a communication channel that includes strategic dialogue between vice ministers.The two sides also agreed to work on economic cooperation, including supply chain stabilization and talks to expand the scope of the bilateral free trade agreement to better cover the service and investment sectors.China's top diplomat said his nation hopes to expand cooperation with South Korea in various fields including culture and economy as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.Park asked China to play a constructive role in convincing North Korea to halt provocations and return to dialogue.