S. Korea, US Hold Inaugural Economic Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held an inaugural session of their new economic security dialogue at the White House in Washington on Thursday.The meeting was attended by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, and his American counterpart Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the National Security Council.The two nations launched the economic security dialogue to promote cooperation in economic security and develop a technology alliance after the concept was agreed to in a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in May.South Korea sent foreign and industry ministry officials to the inaugural meeting, and from the U.S., senior officials of the departments of state, commerce and energy attended.The two sides were expected to coordinate their policies on the supply chain crisis, key minerals and advanced technologies in the areas of semiconductors, batteries and artificial intelligence.