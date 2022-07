Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS will hold a concert in the southern port city of Busan in October to promote the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.Big Hit Music, which represents the group, announced the plan on Thursday, saying that its parent company Hybe, Busan City and the bid committee discussed measures to promote the city's bid to host the event.The agency said the bid committee will officially appoint BTS as a public relations ambassador for the Busan World Expo 2030 this month.It added that BTS will hold a concert in Busan in October to globally publicize the city's intention to host the World Expo.The planned concert will be the group's first performance in South Korea since March, when it held the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert in Seoul.