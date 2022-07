Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's electricity demand hit a fresh record high due to hotter-than-usual weather conditions.According to the Korea Power Exchange(KPX) on Thursday, the maximum electricity demand reached 92-thousand-990 megawatts as of 5 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 92-thousand-478 megawatts set on July 24, 2018.With the surge in demand, the country's power reserves dipped to seven-point-two percent at six-thousand-726 megawatts.The power reserves should remain above ten percent to ensure a stable supply is available in the event of an emergency situation.The KPX said the power demand spiked as the nation has been gripped by the sultry weather recently and solar energy generation has decreased due to the recent cloudy weather.