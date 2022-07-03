PPP Chair: No Intention to Resign, Plan to Take All Possible Measures against Panel's Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairperson Lee Jun-seok said on Friday that he will take all possible measures to reverse the PPP ethics committee's decision to suspend his party membership for six months.Lee made the remarks on Friday morning during a KBS radio show, adding that he has no intention of stepping down.Lee said he would pursue every avenue against the ethics panel's decision, including filing for a court injunction and requesting a reexamination.The PPP chair said that he cannot help but raise the issue of fairness and protest the panel's heavy punishment, given that the decision was made before a proper investigation by relevant law authorities or a court ruling.Lee issued the position hours after the ethics committee suspended his party membership for six months over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.