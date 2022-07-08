S. Korea Reports Nearly 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 20-thousand new COVID-19 cases for a fourth day amid growing concerns about a resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 19-thousand-323 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 191 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 18 million-471-thousand.Friday tallies usually declined from earlier days of the week, but the latest Friday tally rose by some 800 from a day ago, indicating a clear uptick. The figure also doubled from a week ago and increased two-point-seven times from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases decreased by three from a day ago, but remained above 100 for the 15th consecutive day.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by six from a day ago to 62, remaining below 100 since June 12.Twelve additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-605. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and just seven-point-eight percent of ICU beds are currently in use.