Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s first monkeypox patient has been discharged from the hospital after being in quarantine for 15 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that the patient was discharged on Thursday from Incheon Medical Center where they had been treated for the viral disease.This patient tested positive for monkeypox on June 22, a day after entering the nation from Germany.The KDCA said the patient received symptomatic treatment and the agency came to assess that the patient was no longer infectious after confirming a recovery of all skin lesions.The agency said it decided to discharge the patient after taking into consideration clinical symptoms and lesion conditions.