Internal Strife Expected to Mount after Suspension of PPP Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Internal discord within the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is expected to intensify after the party's ethics committee decided to suspend the party membership of leader Lee Jun-seok for six months over allegations of destroying evidence related to sexual bribery.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said on Friday that the suspension of Lee's authority as leader took immediate effect with the decision, and that as floor leader he will assume the role of acting party leader.Kweon added that there has been no discussion yet on the possible mass resignation of the Supreme Council members.This comes as Lee, in response to the suspension, told KBS Radio on Friday that he has no intention to step down as party leader and will seek an injunction or appeal against the decision reached prior to an investigation by law enforcement.Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed his distress over the developments as a party member, but said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on party affairs as the president.