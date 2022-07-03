FM Park Conveys Best Wishes for Shinzo Abe after Assassination Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has expressed hope for the quick recovery of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara earlier Friday.According to the foreign ministry, after hearing the news while attending the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Park walked over to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and conveyed the message, calling the incident "very shocking."At around 11:30 a.m., former leader of Japan was campaigning on the streets in Nara for the upcoming Upper House elections when he was shot. He collapsed at the scene and was taken to the hospital in a state of cardiorespiratory arrest.Police have detained a male suspect, a local resident aged 41, on charges of attempted murder. The firearm has also been confiscated.Seoul's foreign ministry said it is aware of the news reports but will refrain from issuing statements as Japanese authorities are still in the processing of verifying the facts.