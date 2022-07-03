Yoon's Approval Rating Dips Below 40% for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest poll shows President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dipped below the 40-percent mark for the first time since taking office on May 10.In a Gallup Korea poll of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, only 37 percent positively assessed Yoon's performance thus far, a drop of six percentage points from the previous week.Forty-nine percent said he was not doing a good job, marking an increase of seven percentage points.In the case of former leaders, President Park Geun-hye's approval rating fell below 40 percent for the first time after one year and ten months in office. It took two years and five months for President Moon Jae-in to fall below 40 percent.By region, Yoon scored the highest approval in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province at 54 percent, followed by Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province with 45 percent.In most areas, the disapproval rating was higher, including 71 percent in the Jeolla provinces and 53 percent in the wider capital region.Negative views trumped positive assessments in nearly all age groups as well, except for those in their 60s and above.As for public support of political parties, the ruling People Power Party garnered 41 percent, up one percentage point from last week while the main opposition Democratic Party claimed 30 percent, a two-percentage-point bump.The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.