Prototype of First Locally Developed KF-21 Fighter Jet to Make Initial Test Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

A prototype of South Korea's first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet is set to make its initial flight later this month.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Friday, the prototype is scheduled to fly during the third week of July. If the test is successful, the agency will conduct two-thousand rounds additional test flights using six prototypes.Earlier on Wednesday, Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI), the country's sole aircraft maker, unveiled the fighter jet prototype and its movement on the taxiway to the media.South Korea undertook the eight-point-eight trillion-won project starting in 2015 with the objective of replacing the Air Force's fleet of older F-4 and F-5 jets by 2032. Indonesia has signed a partnership to shoulder 20 percent of the Phase One development program.Upon completion of the jet development, South Korea will become the world's eighth country to produce locally developed supersonic fighter jets.