Yoon to Receive First Briefings from Gov't Offices Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive briefings from government ministries and agencies starting next week, his first debriefings since taking office.A senior presidential official said on Friday that the format for next week's briefings will be a series of one-on-one discussions with Cabinet ministers.The finance ministry will be the first to brief Yoon on Monday, followed by the trade and SMEs ministries on Tuesday and science and labor ministries on Friday.The official explained that the change in format aims to be more practical so that each minister and relevant officials will be able to present a detailed report.The briefings will focus on policy measures regarding the economy and other key state affairs. Discussions on regulatory and public sector reform as well as an overhaul of ministerial committees may also take place.The official noted that the president stressed that the briefings should not simply paint a rosy picture but meticulously dissect policies and explore concrete action plans.Regarding the latest opinion poll showing Yoon's approval rating dropping to the 30 percent range, the presidential office said it is adhering to public sentiment but remains unchanged in its stance to focus solely on the Korean public in conducting state affairs.