Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away from gunshot wounds in an assassination while campaigning for a parliamentary election on Friday.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party officially confirmed the death of the former prime minister on Friday afternoon.A party official reportedly said that Abe died while being treated at a hospital in Nara Prefecture.Abe was reportedly making a campaign speech outside a train station in Nara City when he was shot by a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Abe was rushed to a nearby hospital.