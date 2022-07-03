Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Top Diplomats of Germany, Spain, UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin held a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts of Germany, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Bali, Indonesia.Minister Park had his first in-person meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and exchanged views on economic security, supply chains and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The two sides agreed to activate a high-level consultative channel and closely communicate on bolstering cooperation on climate change and to strengthen their parnership in economic security and in the Indo-Pacific region.The minister also met with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares, who expressed hope that two nations can join hands in bids for international construction projects and resume bilateral tourism.Park reportedly said he hoped people-to-people exchanges between the two nations will quickly recover to pre-pandemic levels, while requesting Spain's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.In talks with UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Park proposed that the two sides will continue to engage actively in exchanges and discussions including the special strategic dialogue for foreign ministers.The UAE's top diplomat expressed hope that the two nations will further enhance bilateral economic cooperation by finalizing an agreement for a free trade agreement between South Korea and the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.