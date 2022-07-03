Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Advisory Committee on Infectious Diseases to Hold 1st Meeting Mon.

Written: 2022-07-08 19:20:07Updated: 2022-07-08 19:29:35

Advisory Committee on Infectious Diseases to Hold 1st Meeting Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory committee on the government’s infectious disease policy will hold its inaugural meeting next week. 

The panel comprising private experts recently began its duties to propose “science-based” measures on infectious diseases in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol government's infectious disease policy focusing on data and  scientific evidence.  

According to officials of the committee on Friday, the panel will hold its inaugural meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the possible lifting of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period for COVID-19 patients.

The first meeting is also expected to discuss on the possible easing of mask-wearing requirement and mull on a possible twindemic of flu and COVID-19 in the second half of the year.

All eyes are on whether the advisory committee will propose the government strengthen quarantine measures in light of the recent doubling of COVID-19 infections.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >