Advisory Committee on Infectious Diseases to Hold 1st Meeting Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory committee on the government’s infectious disease policy will hold its inaugural meeting next week.The panel comprising private experts recently began its duties to propose “science-based” measures on infectious diseases in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol government's infectious disease policy focusing on data and scientific evidence.According to officials of the committee on Friday, the panel will hold its inaugural meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the possible lifting of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period for COVID-19 patients.The first meeting is also expected to discuss on the possible easing of mask-wearing requirement and mull on a possible twindemic of flu and COVID-19 in the second half of the year.All eyes are on whether the advisory committee will propose the government strengthen quarantine measures in light of the recent doubling of COVID-19 infections.