S. Korea Mulls Pan-Gov't Consultative Body on Ukrainian Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly considering a pan-government consultative body to prepare for the eventual reconstruction and recovery efforts in the war-torn Ukraine.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Friday that the nation will mull on various ways and the appropriate timing to pursue possible reconstruction efforts at a government level.As the war caused significant structural damage in Ukraine and left its state educational and health system in disarray, Kiev plans to revamp the nation's overall social system to the level of advanced European economies.The ministry official said that the government plans to individually contact key figures and Ukrainian organizations to figure out the European country's needs and expectations from South Korea.It's hard to predict when the Russian invasion of Ukraine will end. Still, the international community is already discussing how best to rebuild the war-ravaged country.In the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated that the devastated country will need some 750 billion U.S. dollars to rebuild the nation following Russia's invasion and destruction of its cities and infrastructure.