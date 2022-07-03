Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Yoon Offers Condolences over Abe's Death

Written: 2022-07-08 19:45:22Updated: 2022-07-08 19:58:53

President Yoon Offers Condolences over Abe's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot while giving a campaign speech. 

According to the presidential office, President Yoon offered condolences to bereaved family members and to the Japanese people who have lost a respected politician and the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's constitutional history.

Yoon also expressed his profound sorrow and shock over the shooting, calling it an unforgivable act of crime. 

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also offered his sincere condolences to Abe's family, saying that it was regrettable that the former leader had passed away while working tirelessly for the Northeast Asia region. 

Han said that while South Korea and Japan have always had their differences, the people of the two nations remain close and the neighboring countries share similar values on democracy, market economy and human rights. The prime minister then expressed hope the two nations will restore their relations soon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >