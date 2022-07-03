President Yoon Offers Condolences over Abe's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has sent condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot while giving a campaign speech.According to the presidential office, President Yoon offered condolences to bereaved family members and to the Japanese people who have lost a respected politician and the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's constitutional history.Yoon also expressed his profound sorrow and shock over the shooting, calling it an unforgivable act of crime.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also offered his sincere condolences to Abe's family, saying that it was regrettable that the former leader had passed away while working tirelessly for the Northeast Asia region.Han said that while South Korea and Japan have always had their differences, the people of the two nations remain close and the neighboring countries share similar values on democracy, market economy and human rights. The prime minister then expressed hope the two nations will restore their relations soon.