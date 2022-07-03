Family Funeral for Abe Expected Tuesday, State Funeral to Follow

Photo : KBS News

Japanese media report that a funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held Tuesday hosted by his family following his assassination on Friday.This is according to local news outlets TBS and FNN, which cited an official from the largest faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.Abe's remains arrived at his Tokyo residence on Saturday after an autopsy at a hospital in Nara Prefecture.With the Upper House parliamentary election scheduled Sunday, the funeral will take place Tuesday after an all-night vigil attended by loved ones and mourners.However as Abe was a prominent politician and the country's longest serving prime minister, a state funeral jointly organized by the government and ruling party is expected to follow.The man who assassinated Abe reportedly told police that he committed the crime because he thought the former leader was connected to a religious group his mother is part of.Local police and media believe that the killing is not related to Abe's political stance as a right-wing conservative and the shooter is not a member of a political group or a violent gang.The perpetrator formerly served in Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force where he supposedly learned how to assemble and shoot a rifle.