US Notes China's Inclusion on Trilateral Talks Agenda

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that China was on the agenda of foreign ministerial talks held with South Korea and Japan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.In a press release, the department said the three countries shared perspectives regarding challenges posed by China and discussed strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and internationally to support shared values toward regional peace, security and prosperity.It is considered unusual that the press release specifically mentioned that China was discussed in trilateral talks.Keeping China under check is a top priority in the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific diplomacy and security policy. However, in statements following previous discussions with Seoul and Tokyo, Washington has resorted to indirect expressions such as a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and "rules-based international order," without directly mentioning China.