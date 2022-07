Photo : YONHAP News

Finswimmer Yoon Yeong-jung has won a silver medal at the 2022 World Games underway in Birmingham, Alabama in the United States.In the men's 400-meter surface finals on Saturday, the 38-year-old set an Asian record of two minutes 57-point-76 seconds and finished second after a Hungarian contestant.Yoon is a veteran finswimmer, an underwater sport that involves swimming with the use of fins. He won gold in the 400-meter immersion event in last year's world championships.In the women's event, Choi Min-ji also snatched a silver in the 50-meter bi-fins events.Founded in 1981, the World Games are a global tournament comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games.This year's event kicked off Friday and will continue through July 18.