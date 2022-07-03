Global Food Prices Fall for 3rd Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Global food prices, which hit record highs due to the war in Ukraine, have fallen for the third month in a row.According to Seoul's agriculture ministry, the Food Price Index for the month of June released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization stood at 154-point-two points, down two-point-three percent from the previous month.The index in March, in the wake of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shot up to a record 159-point-seven, edging down to 158-point-four in April and 157-point-nine in May.However compared to about 135 in January, the index still remains high, affecting inflation.The UN agency has issued the monthly reading since 1996 based on global prices of 24 items in five categories of grains, oils, meat, dairy and sugar.In June, grain, oil and sugar prices saw a drop while meat and dairy prices increased.South Korea's food sector has enough stockpiles to last through October and is trying to secure more supplies. Industry officials do not predict major issues in the short term but are worried about rising import costs.