New COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Above 20,000 for Second Day

South Korea reported more than 20-thousand new COVID-19 cases for a second day amid growing concerns about a resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 20-thousand-410 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 250 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 18 million-511-thousand.The daily tally rose by 124 from a day ago, posting growth even for a weekend. The figure doubled from a week ago and more than tripled from two weeks ago, indicating a clear uptick.The number of imported cases came to 250, the largest since January 26. It remained above 200 for the second consecutive day.The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by six from a day ago to 67, remaining below 100 since June 12.Nineteen additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-643. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Nearly 15-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and eight-point-four percent of ICU beds are currently in use.The number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home came to about 107-thousand, climbing above 100-thousand for the first time since May 30.