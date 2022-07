Photo : YONHAP News

The new United States Ambassador to Seoul, Philip Goldberg, is set to arrive in South Korea on Sunday to assume his post.The new envoy's arrival comes about two months after the U.S. Senate approved his nomination in early May.Goldberg will fill the vacancy left by his predecessor, Harry Harris, since January 2021, when U.S. President Joe Biden took office.Goldberg, a career diplomat, served as ambassador to Bolivia, the Philippines and Columbia.He also worked as a coordinator for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea from 2009 and 2010.