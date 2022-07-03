Testing of Monkeypox Possible Across the Nation from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, diagnostic testing of monkeypox, a rare viral illness usually found in parts of Africa, will be possible across the nation.Testing of the disease has been conducted only at the Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).The KDCA, however, said on Friday that the testing will also be conducted by the local offices of the Institute of Health and Environment across the nation from Monday.Under the move, the testing can be done at the local offices of the institute, instead of sending the samples of suspected case to the KDCA.The KDCA reportedly provided education on the testing methods for the staff at the local offices of the institute and completed the assessment of their testing capabilities.South Korea reported its first case of the virus on June 22, with the patient discharged from hospital on July 7 after a full recovery of all skin lesions.