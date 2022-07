Photo : KBS News

A Korean Air plane that departed from Turkiye made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to a malfunction in one of its engines.Korean Air Flight KE9956, carrying 215 passengers, took off from Istanbul International Airport at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for Incheon International Airport.The airliner said that the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Haidar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, about one and a half hours after takeoff, as a vibration was found in one of the engines.Korean Air plans to look into the cause of the accident and send a temporary flight around noon on Sunday to bring the passengers back home.Some of the passengers reportedly said that they felt excessive vibration and even smelled something burning.