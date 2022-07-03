Menu Content

Politics

Foreign Ministry Holds Meeting of Diplomatic Missions in N. America on Hate Crimes

Written: 2022-07-10 13:37:10Updated: 2022-07-10 20:56:18

Photo : KBS News

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it held a meeting with senior officials of ten diplomatic missions in North America to discuss responses to hate crimes.

The first such meeting was held on Friday in Los Angeles, the United States, and was chaired by Kim Wan-joong, director general of the ministry's bureau of overseas Korean nationals and consular affairs.

In the meeting, vice chief-level officials of the ten missions in North America shared cases of hate crimes such as the May shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas. They also shared how the missions are responding to hate crimes and discussed response measures.

The meeting was also attended by the Korean American Coalition (KAC), a nonprofit organization that promotes the civic and civil rights of the Korean American community.

KAC Executive Director Eunice Song stressed that the diplomatic missions and the local Korean communities should establish a partnership with local law enforcement authorities to prevent hate crimes targeting Koreans and produce response measures.

The officials from the missions agreed on the need to set up a close network of cooperation with the associations of local Korean police officers and prosecutors.
