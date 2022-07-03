State Aid for COVID-19 Patients to be Curtailed from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government will provide a special allowance given to COVID-19 patients only if their earning is below the base median income threshold.Currently, the allowance is given to all those who had to self-quarantine due to the virus regardless of income level, with one-person households receiving 100-thousand won and those of more than two-person households receiving 150-thousand.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, however, has decided that only households whose income is below the base media income threshold will be eligible for the special aid from Monday.For example, a four-member household whose monthly health insurance premiums are below 180-thousand won is eligible for the living expenses allowance.Meanwhile, government subsidy for paid sick leave due to COVID-19 will also be curtailed and provided only to small businesses with fewer than 30 employees from Monday.