Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Sales of Eco-friendly Cars in S. Korea Jump 40.7% in First Half

Written: 2022-07-10 14:20:26Updated: 2022-07-10 20:57:03

Sales of Eco-friendly Cars in S. Korea Jump 40.7% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

The sales of eco-friendly vehicles in South Korea surpassed 200-thousand units in the first half, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

According to the auto industry on Sunday, the combined sales of green cars by five local automakers and imported car sellers excluding Tesla came to 203-thousand-721 units in the first six months of the year, up 40-point-seven percent on-year.

Among the automakers, Hyundai Motor's local sales reached 67-thousand-317 in the cited period, up 31-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

In particular, Hyundai's sales of all electric vehicles surpassed its hybrid shipments for the first time as a domestic automaker.

The sales of green cars by Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai, also spiked 95-point-three percent on-year in the cited period to 84-thousand-659 units.

Meanwhile, the sales of GM Korea sharply fell to 81 in the first half, down 91-point-four percent from a year earlier. GM Korea terminated the contracts for the Bolt EV and EUV models in the country due to global semiconductor and battery supply disruptions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >