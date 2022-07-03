Sales of Eco-friendly Cars in S. Korea Jump 40.7% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

The sales of eco-friendly vehicles in South Korea surpassed 200-thousand units in the first half, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.According to the auto industry on Sunday, the combined sales of green cars by five local automakers and imported car sellers excluding Tesla came to 203-thousand-721 units in the first six months of the year, up 40-point-seven percent on-year.Among the automakers, Hyundai Motor's local sales reached 67-thousand-317 in the cited period, up 31-point-eight percent from a year earlier.In particular, Hyundai's sales of all electric vehicles surpassed its hybrid shipments for the first time as a domestic automaker.The sales of green cars by Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai, also spiked 95-point-three percent on-year in the cited period to 84-thousand-659 units.Meanwhile, the sales of GM Korea sharply fell to 81 in the first half, down 91-point-four percent from a year earlier. GM Korea terminated the contracts for the Bolt EV and EUV models in the country due to global semiconductor and battery supply disruptions.