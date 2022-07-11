Yoon to Visit Memorial Altar for Abe at Japanese Embassy in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to visit a memorial altar to be set up at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech.According to the presidential office on Sunday, Yoon will soon visit the altar and pay his respects to the deceased former prime minister.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said President Yoon will also send a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to Japan to convey condolences.The delegation will attend a formal memorial service to be jointly hosted by the Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.A senior presidential official said, however, that Yoon does not plan to visit Japan to attend the formal memorial service, instead sending the prime minister, deputy National Assembly speaker and some other lawmakers to convey his condolences.