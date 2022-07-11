FTC Chief Nominee Withdraws from Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for the head of the nation's antitrust regulatory agency has withdrawn amid continued controversy over allegations that he sexually harassed students a decade ago.Song Ok-rial, the nominee for the Fair Trade Commission(FTC), announced his withdrawal on Sunday, saying that he is not sure if he will be able to take the important public post and meet the people's expectations. Song said he would just focus on teaching.The announcement was made by Song's confirmation hearing preparation team.Song, a professor of commercial law at Seoul National University Law School, has been under pressure to step down over offensive remarks he had made during a dinner with his students in 2014. He recently acknowledged the allegations and offered an apology, saying that he regrets his behavior.The withdrawal comes six days after Yoon announced his nomination. The nomination of Song, who passed the bar exam in the same year as Yoon in 1991 and received training together at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, had also raised a controversy over its possible impact on the neutrality of the post.