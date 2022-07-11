N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Below 2,000 for Fifth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 stayed below two-thousand for a fifth day.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday that around one-thousand-240 new fever related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about one-thousand-630 patients recovered during the same period.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update last Wednesday, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to four-point-76 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-95 percent of them have fully recovered.