Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Reaffirm Diplomacy on N. Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering trilateral cooperation in response to threats from North Korea.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Sunday that U.S. Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, in Indonesia on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.The top nuclear envoys' meeting appears to be a follow-up of talks between the foreign ministers of the three nations held on the same day in Bali.In the three-way meeting, Sung Kim reportedly reaffirmed the importance of bolstering security cooperation among the three nations in response to the North's illegal ballistic missile launches that continue to destabilize the region. Kim also pledged close cooperation in efforts to reduce threats from the North's malicious cyber activities.The top nuclear envoys reaffirmed their commitment to seeking the path of diplomacy regarding North Korea issues, while urging the North to return to dialogue.The spokesperson said the U.S. envoy also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to seeking solutions to the issue of Japanese people abducted by North Korea.