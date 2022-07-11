Japan's Ruling Party Wins Big in Election after Abe's Assassination

Photo : KBS News

Japan's ruling party and its coalition partner won a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday in a result possibly driven by sympathy in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.According to the public broadcaster NHK and exit poll results, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scored a major victory in the upper house election.As of Monday morning, the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 76 out of 125 seats up for grabs.Preliminary vote counts showed the LDP has already secured a coalition total of 146 seats in the 248-member upper house.The early election results appear to have paved the way for Kishida to rule without interruption, ushering in a "golden three years" as the country has no large-scale national election for the next three years.