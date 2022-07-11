Menu Content

Economy

Exports Rise 4.7% in First 10 Days of July

Written: 2022-07-11 09:31:08Updated: 2022-07-11 10:39:57

Exports Rise 4.7% in First 10 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose around five percent on-year in the first ten days of July.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-eight billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up four-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports rose by 19-point-seven percent, with the number of working days decreasing by one from last year to come in at seven.

Shipments of semiconductors grew ten-point-four percent and exports of petroleum products jumped 96-point-seven percent, while exports of precision machinery and home electronics slipped 20-point-four percent and 27-point-two percent, respectively.

Exports to the United States increased six-point-two percent, respectively, while outbound commodities to China and the European Union dropped eight-point-nine percent and 18-point-six percent each.

Imports rose 14-point-one percent on-year to 21-point-three billion dollars during the cited period, posting a trade deficit of nearly five-point-53 billion dollars.
